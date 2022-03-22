GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 18-21
A suspicisous person was reported on East Street and the area was cleared.
There was a breaking and entering reported at the Ashtray, information was taken for a report.
A non-injury accident was reported at Grace Point Church.
Police department recieved a report of a non-injury accident on Pine Street.
There was a domestic dispute on Third Avenue, which was verbal.
A verbal warning was given for loud music on Libby Lane.
A search warrant was served on Grove Avenue.
Someone made a report of a stolen catalytic converter at Galion Arms.
A non-injurt accident was reported on State Route 61.
Officers served a misdemeanor warrant on Libby Lane.
A report was made for a kid driving a go cart in an alley in the area of Booth Drive.
A van caught fire on Baeher Street.