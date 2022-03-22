Nashville Star Pam Tillis to perform live

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Community Concert Association announced this week that three-time CMA award winner Pam Tillis, will be appearing as an acoustic trio on their stage Monday, April 25, 2022, in Bucyrus.

As the child of Country Music Royalty, Pam Tillis was determined from a young age to find her own way in music as a singer and songwriter. After much soul searching, Tillis made the commitment to make an honest country record. The album “Put Yourself In My Place” yielded 2 number ones, 2 top five singles, and one top twenty hits and in its first year the album was certified gold.

Tillis followed with 3 platinum albums on Arista “Homeward Looking Angel” in 1992, “Sweethearts Dance” in 1994 and an Arista “Greatest Hits” in 1997. Tillis achieved six number 1 songs during this time including “Shake the Sugar Tree,” “Mi Vida Loca,” “When You Walk In The Room,” “In Between Dances,” “Don’t Tell Me What To Do” and “Maybe It Was Memphis” while 14 of Pam’s other singles landed in the top ten and top twenty.

Pam has performed on the stages of Broadway in New York, modeled on the pages of Glamour Magazine and is a proud member of The Grand Ole Opry. Some of Pam’s most memorable award moments are being a 3-time CMA award winner including the prestigious 1994’s Female Vocalist Of The Year Award, and being nominated multiple times for Grammy’s Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1993 for “Maybe It Was Memphis, in 1996 for “Mi Vida Loca” and in 1998 for “All The Good Ones Are Gone.”

She is also proud to be a 9-time Academy of Country Music Award nominee, a 2-time Grammy award winner and 6-time Grammy nominee, and an American Music Award’s nominee. Most recently, she celebrated an IBMA award win in 2004 for Recorded Event Of The Year “Livin’ Lovin’ Losin’” and most recently a 2012 IBMA Song Of The Year nomination for co-writing, Dale Ann Bradley’s “Somewhere South Of Crazy.”

Pam Tillis has always insisted on writing and cutting songs that speak from the soul. With more than 30 singles charting on US Billboard charts, 10 studio albums including her favorite, the critically acclaimed 2002 “It’s All Relative” (a tribute to her father, the great Mel Tillis), and 3 other releases “Rhinestoned,” “Recollection” and “Just In Time For Christmas” off her own label, Stellar Cat Records. In 2012 Red River Entertainment released ‘Dos Divas’ a Country Duo album with fellow superstar Lorrie Morgan under the name Grits and Glamour.

Whether it’s on the elaborate stages of the Grand Ole Opry or in the intimate setting of Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe, you will experience that feeling of delight that comes from Pam Tillis singing exactly what she is meant to sing at that moment.

Great seats are still available for this exciting show 7 p.m. Monday, April 25 at the Bucyrus Elementary School Auditorium, 245 Woodlawn Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 6;30 p.m.

For additional information, for this show, show previews and ticket information go to the Concert Association website at: www.crawcocommconcert.com and key on the iTickets.com link or by calling 800 965-9324. Discounts are available for students 18 years old or younger.

