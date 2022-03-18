Senior health fair offered in Crestline March 23

BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging in partnership with RSVP of Crawford County has planned “Spring Into Health – a senior citizen health fair” from 1 to 3 p.m. March 23 at the Crestline Community Center, 143 W. Bucyrus St., Crestline.

“We had a fun resource fair at our building in Bucyrus last year and the Galion-Crestline Chamber puts on a great health fair in Galion, but I don’t recall seeing this type of event, specifically for senior citizens, in Crestline before,” said Courtney Moody, Council on Aging activities coordinator. “When Erin Miller from RSVP had the idea to partner and create this event, I immediately thought of Crestline as the location. Being a Crestline native I’m excited to bring this to the community and hopefully reach and help a lot of seniors in the area.”

The health fair is free to attend, and seniors will find many local organizations and businesses offering services and resources.

For details, email Moody at [email protected] or Erin Miller at [email protected]

