Crawford County primary election nearing

CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Primary Election is just around the corner on May 3. There are several candidates and issues on the ballot.

In-person voting is available at 112 East Mansfield Street Suite A, Bucyrus, OH 44820.

There are three issues on this year’s ballot.

Crawford Park District, renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Crawford Park District for the purpose of providing current and future operating needs of the park district including, but not limited to daily operations, property acquisition, and capital improvements at a rate not exceeding 0.4 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.04 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 10 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

Bucyrus 1A, Shall the sale of wine and mixed beverages be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of ten a.m. and midnight by Aldi, Inc., Ohio, dba Aldi 79, an applicant for a D6 liquor permit who is engaged in the business of operating a grocery store at 1885 E. Mansfield Road, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820 in this precinct?

Offices up for vote include the following:

Candidates for County Commissioner — full term commencing 1/1/2023 Republican Tim Ley and Republican Dale Wolfe and Republican Corey Orewiler.

County Auditor — full term commencing 3/13/2023 Republican Robyn Sheets.

Important Election Information:

On March 16, 2022, the Supreme Court of Ohio invalidated the Ohio General Assembly district plan adopted on February 24, 2022. Voter district information Ohio House, Ohio Senate, and State Central Committee will be updated as soon as that information is available.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_CRAWFORD-COUNTY-OHIO-LOGO.jpg