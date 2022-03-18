Three injured in Crawford County crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious injury crash Friday on SR 4 near Denzer Rd. The investigation found that Jaylah Westberry, 19, of Marion, was driving a 2003 Jeep Wrangler, traveling southbound on SR 4. He went off the west side of the roadway, over-corrected, and came into the northbound lane of travel and was struck by a Rumpke garbage truck.

The passengers in the Jeep included Savannah Tobias, 19, of Bucyrus and a juvenile female, age 7. All three of the occupants for the 2003 Jeep Wrangler were transported to Marion General for serious injuries.

The Rumpke driver, Bradley Vanderkooi was treated at the scene. No drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash.