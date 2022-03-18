Upcoming events at Lowe-Volk Park

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m. paricipants can view the night sky at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598. Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Some of the targets for spring are:

Pleiades (M45) – the brightest star cluster in the sky. It looks like a small dipper, but it is not the Little Dipper.

Little Dipper – an asterism in Ursa Minor. It is very faint, but still visible when you know where to look.

Big Dipper – an asterism in Ursa Major. It is also home to a nice double star.

Orion Nebula (M42) – a region of active star formation 1,500 light-years away. A very nice site to view through a telescope.

Rosette Nebula (NGC 2237) – an impressive cluster of stars and nebula 5,000 light-years away

Beehive Cluster (M44) – it is amazing how many stars are in this object which can be viewed in the constellation Cancer

Globular Cluster (M5) – one of the oldest globular clusters in the Milky Way

There are a lot of other objects to view. It will depend on what the clouds are doing.

Feeding Day

Sunday, March 27 at 1 .pm. at Lowe-Volk participate in feeding the animals that reside in the Nature Center. They get a variety of food. Some prefer worms or mice while others gobble up leafy greens and vegetables. Come help Lisa feed some of the animal ambassadors.

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.