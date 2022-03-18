GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 15-17

There was a suspicious person reported at Duchess on Harding Way West, the area was cleared.

A reckless driver was reported on State Route 598.

There was a non-injury accident reported on Freese Works Place.

A report of stolen keys was made on Heise Park Lane.

Officers stopped a vehicle for loud exhaust on Portland Way South.

A report of fraud was made to the Galion Police Department.

Disorderly conduct warnings were issued to three females on Harding way East.

A report of loud music was made on Walnut Street.

A vehicle was pulled over for license plate light on Portland Way South.

A woman reported a credit card stolen on Allen Street.

There was a report of harassment taken on South Market Street.

A report of cash being stolen was reported on Grant Street.

Officers received a report of shots fired on Sixth Avenue. A vehicle pulled into a parking lot and let off shots.

Information provided by Galion Police Department

