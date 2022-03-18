Colonel Crawford students named Students of the Month

CRESTLINE — Three Colonel Crawford Lions Club Students of the Month were recently honored. The seniors and their parents were guests of the Lions at their March dinner meal.

Corin Feik is the January Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Phil and Michelle Feik. Feik is a member of National Honor Society and has earned Academic letters.

Feik is a member of Young Life and LEO Club, where she is a board member. As president of her 4-H Club, she is also a camp counselor. She earned a first-year basketball letter and three track letters. Corin participates in Vision Show Choir, as a two-year senior choir member and has earned a two-year letter in Treble Threats. Corin attends Holy Trinity Church in Bucyrus.

She Feik will continue her studies at Marion Tech where has already earned her STNA license and plans to major in nursing.

The February Student of the Month is Michael Walsh, son of Michael Walsh and Ellyn Walsh. He is a member of National Honor Society and has earned an Academic letter each high school year. As a junior, he received the BEST award.

Walsh has played football for four years. He volunteers as an umpire for minor league baseball teams and coached flag football.

Walsh plans to attend the University of Akron where he will study integrated mathematics education.

Luke Lawson, son of Gary and Lesley Lawson, is the March Student of the Month. He is a member of National Honor Society and has earned an Academic letter each year.

As a four-year cross country and track team member, Lawson has earned a letter in each sport. He is in Col. Crawford FFA and was the reporter as a junior. He also helps at various school and community events.

Lawson has not made a college choice yet but is considering a major in forensic chemistry.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_Michael-Walsh-Luke-Lawson-and-Corin-Feik-2022.jpg Submitted photo