Bucyrus man charged with drug and weapons possession

BUCYRUS — On March 15 the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH, concluded a drug investigation into illegal narcotics trafficking and possession. Deputies executed the search warrant at 837 S. Poplar St. Bucyrus, Ohio 44820 at 8:10 PM.

Arrested was Donald M. Justice, age 53 who resides at the address. Justice was the target of the investigation, Deputies seized two firearms, currency, 55 grams of suspected Methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

Criminal charges are pending against Justice for Possession of drugs – methamphetamines, as well as additional weapons charges. Justice is currently incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center and reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutors Office for consideration of additional charges.

This case is still currently being investigated by the detectives from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Craig Moser encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip at METRICH at 419-52-(CRIME) or http://www.metrich.com

