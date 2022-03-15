Galion schools hosting inspirational speaker, musician on March 17

GALION -The Galion City Schools is hosting national motivational speaker, musician, and published author Kevin Honeycutt to Galion High School at 7 p.m. on March 17.

This educational and entertaining event, open to all Galion families and community members, will cover a broad range of topics including online safety and cyber citizenship. The event is free and includes free babysitting for those with children in preschool through fifth grade.

A free spaghetti dinner will also be available starting at 6:30 p.m. that evening, and those in attendance will have the opportunity to win door prizes.

During the presentation, Kevin Honeycutt will explore the issues of online safety, digital citizenship, and cyber-bullying. He will be sharing tools and resources to assist parents to teach children to be good people online.

“This is such an important topic for our families, students, and the Galion community,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “We want our families and community to have the knowledge, tools, and resources to be able to help teach their children how to be safe and responsible when they are in the online digital world.

Honeycutt will spend time speaking to students in grades 5-12 during the school day on March 17. He will then meet specifically with Galion staff during their in-service day on March 18.

“Kevin Honeycutt is going to bring a powerful message to our families and community members,” Allerding said. “I look forward to seeing everyone at 6:30 p.m. for a free meal, and then we will all have the opportunity to learn together with Kevin starting at 7 p.m. on March 17.”

Honeycutt is an experienced K-12 technology integrationist and art teacher. In 1991 he received the Making IT Happen Award–an internationally recognized awards program for educators and leaders in the field of technology integration in K-12 schools. In 2011, he became an Apple distinguished educator and continues to train students and teachers in Apple learning tools.