Galion officer resigns following arrest

GALION — Police Lieutenant Andrew Roystan has resigned from the Galion Police Department. Roystan was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Saturday, Feb. 19 in Lexington on suspicion of drunk driving. He had a medical episode following the arrest while at the post and was transported to a local hospital by EMS, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Roystan was placed on administrative leave pending an internal disciplinary process, according to Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez. The resignation was effective March 12.