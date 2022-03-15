Lions Club donations help in many communities, including in Ukraine

BELLVILLE — The Bellville Lions Club has built two pavilions for the village, purchased three magnifier readers for those with low vision, provided scholarships for seniors of Clear Fork High School, help families in need, support the Clear Fork Youth League, support the Boy Scouts Troop 126, and benches for the Village. One of our largest programs is the “Parade of Flags” for the Village.

The funds that the club raises to Lions Club International Foundation goes for many projects. LCIF supports: Hunger, Vision, Youth, Childhood Cancer, Environment, Disaster Relief, Diabetes, and Humanitarian Efforts.

Donations of $100 will provide food for 14 people in need, two cataract surgeries, Lions Quest for curriculum for one year, help buy equipment for eight children with cancer, provide clean water for 14 people, can screen 18 at risk people for diabetes, measles vaccination for 100 children, disaster relief for immediate relief for four victims.

The Bellville Lions Club sent items to Kentucky after the tornados to help those that lost everything. The club is sending funds for the refugees of Ukraine.

The events that the club does to raise funds is the concession stand at the Clear Fork Youth League ball park, the Bellville Fair, Malabar Heritage Days and the Malabar Maple Syrup Festival and the Parade of Flags.

The Bellville Lions Club has served the Bellville Community for 65 years.

An one that would like to learn more about the Bellville Lions Club and is interested in serving their community can contact Carolyn 419-571-4630. The Club is always looking for new members.

Bellville Lions Club members Donna Schroeder, left, and Kris Henderson, right, work the club's food stand at Malabar Farm for the Maple Syrup Festival. Monies the club raise help not only with vision projects but with Boy Scouts, disaster victims, and most recently Ukrainian refugees.