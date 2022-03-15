Upcoming events at Lowe-Volk Park

Bird Walk

Saturday, March 19 8 a.m. Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Spring is nearly officially here and with it means migration is picking up. Join Crawford Park District Land Manager Kyle Bailey for an interactive and informative monthly bird walk. We will meet in the Nature Center before heading out onto the trail. Optics are recommended. Binoculars are limited and will be available on a first come first serve basis. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Vernal Pool Exploration

Saturday, March 19 11 a.m. Heckert Nature Preserve, 1601 State Route 598

Vernal Pools are a diverse habitat to explore and provide an important nursery for many animals. Join Crawford Park District Director Josh Dyer for an investigation of the vernal pools at Heckert looking for bugs, frogs, and salamanders, of course! All ages welcome. Wear rubber boots. Heckert Nature Preserve is located at 1601 State Route 19 west of State Route 602. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Stewardship

Saturday, March 19 1 p.m. Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join the Crawford Park District staff for our monthly Stewardship Program where the focus will be on woody species. There will be a brief introduction about stewardship and our target species before heading out into the field. Closed-toe shoes, long sleeves, and pants are required. Dress for the weather. Some gloves and loppers will be available on a first come first serve basis. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

