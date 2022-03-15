Find a touch of green in Galion on St. Patrick’s Day

GALION — St. Patrick’s Day falls on Thursday this year and there are a few ways to honor the Irish in the Galion community.

Corned beef and cabbage meal is a traditional irish meal for this holiday. Beef was reserved for the wealthy in Ireland, but according to the Smithsonian’s magazine, immigrants found the corned beef cut affordable and added to their meal with potatoes, a staple from their homeland.

The Whistle Stop Cafe at 241 Harding Way East is offering corned beef and cabbage from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday).

Another stop for the holiday spirit is Caleb’s Brookside Dari, where you can try a St. Patrick’s Day Extreme Shake. It is extreme with candy and cereal pieces decorating the top. Caleb’s is located at 355 North East Street. And DK’s Drive-in at 1201 Harding Way East offers a mint milkshake, which is available year round.

Local chains provide the oppurtunity to enjoy the minty green that goes so well with ice cream. Some choices include the mint brownie blizzard at Dairy Queen, the mint chocolate shake at Arby’s and the Shamrock shake at McDonalds.

Don’t forget to wear your green. On St. Patrick’s Day it is tradtional to wear green, enjoy Irish drinks, music and food.

Children can enjoy a St. Patrick’s themed book at the Galion Public Library. They even have leprachaun themed books as well.

Those that attended the read along on Tuesday morning were offered gold pots and gold coins to play with prior to the book reading by Nancy Foss.