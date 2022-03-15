Memorial Day Parade planning begins

GALION — The Veterans Clubs of Galion will hold a Memorial Day Parade planning meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 22 at AMVETS #1979 at 420 Harding Way West, Galion.

AMVETS #1979 is in charge of this year’s parade, which will be held May, 30, 2022. Additional planning meetings are scheduled for April 25 and May 23. Anyone interested in participating in the parade should send a representative to one or any of these meetings.

Decoration of graves will be Saturday, May 14 with a rain date of May 21. For more information, call Pam Cole 419-561-7208.