Council on Aging senior activities take place offsite this month

BUCYRUS – Due to interior work being done at the Crawford County Council on Aging, all senior activities scheduled in March take place offsite in Bucyrus, Galion and Crestline.

“I’ve already heard from so many seniors how much they miss coming in the building,” said Courtney Moody, activities coordinator. “We’re lucky to have great community partners like the Bucyrus Public Library, Galion History Center and the Village of Crestline to allow us to use these great spaces to offer senior activities.”

The crochet class and crochet circle will meet at the same time this month, from 1 to 3 p.m. March 4 at the Bucyrus Public Library. Those attending the class should bring a 2.5mm crochet hook and worsted weight yarn to learn to make a toy octopus.

Bingo will take place in Galion and Crestline this month. The first bingo is from 12:30 to 2 p.m. March 8 at Historic Grace Church, corner of Union and Walnut streets in Galion. This bingo will include the puzzle-themed prizes from a previous game that was canceled due to weather. Prizes are sponsored by Willow Run Community of Crestline. The second bingo will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 18 at the Crestline Community Center, 143 W. Bucyrus St., Crestline.

Three Easter-themed crafts will be offered this month.

An Easter cardmaking class will be from 1 to 3 p.m. March 15 at the Bucyrus Public Library. Some examples, instruction and inspiration pages provided. Cost is $3 and participants may make up to 5 cards each. Class size may be limited.

A canvas painting class will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. March 24 at the Bucyrus Public Library. Cost is $8; COA members pay $4. Courtney will provide all instruction to pain a scene featuring Easter eggs nestled in grass and wildflowers. Paint markers will be available to personalize paintings with names of grandchildren, pets, etc. on the eggs.

Participants may paint, stain or decorate a wooden cross made from rectangular blocks from 1 to 3 p.m. March 29 at the Bucyrus Public Library. Courtney will have these crosses constructed and ready for participants to add their personal touches. Cost is $4. Class size is limited. Seniors should sign up by March 25.

To register for activities, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050 Opt. 4 or email cmoody@cccoa.org. COA activities are open to senior citizens ages 55 and older.

The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974.

The mission of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. is to be a focal point for the provision of advocacy, and in-home and community-based services, which will enhance the quality of life for the older adult population of Crawford County by facilitating their efforts to maintain maximum independence as they exercise their right to remain living with dignity in the communi

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_coa-outside-1-840×385.jpg