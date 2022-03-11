Galion-Crestline Chamber & Galion Center YMCA hosting Health & Wellness Fair

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce and Galion Center YMCA will host a Health and Wellness Fair from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16. The event will be held at the Galion Community Center YMCA, located at 500 Gill Avenue in Galion.

Entry to the event is free to the community. However, there will blood draws available for a cost of $30 during the first two hours of the health and wellness fair and a 12-hour fast is required. Avita Labs will only be onsite for the blood draws until 10:00 a.m. Health and wellness organizations planning to attend include, but are not limited to:

Alchemic Herbals, Area Agency on Aging District 5, Avita Health System, BrightView

Health, CONTACT Crawford County, Crawford County Council on Aging, Crawford

County Public Health, Crawford Prevention Coalition, Galion City Health Department,

Galion Family Health Center, Galion Fire Department, Galion Golden Age Center,

Kindred at Home, Magnolia Terrace, Marion-Crawford ADAMH Board, NAMI, Norwex,

Phillips Family Chiropractic, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, and the YWCA.

Free services available during the event will include blood pressure checks, reflective house signs, oxygen level testing, and depression screenings. Information will be available about fitness, chiropractic care, long term health care options, home health care options, suicide prevention, identity awareness theft education, massage therapy, counseling services information, and health care providers. Together We Hurt, Together We Heal will also be in attendance and will be offering Narcan Training.

For more information on the Health and Wellness Fair, contact Miranda Jones at the Chamber office, 419-468-7737 or via email mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org

