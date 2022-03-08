GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 4-7
A verbal warning was given for loud music on Libby Lane.
An officer was requested on Railroad Street for a domestic issue.
A report was made on Eighth Avenue for harassing phone calls.
There was a report made of a stolen generator on Wine Street.
A four-wheeler led a chase starting on Smith Street.
There was a report of medical records stolen on Heise Park Lane.
A male was arresed on a warrant on Charles Street.
A welfare check was made on Harding Way East.
Information provided by the Galion Police Department.