GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 4-7

A verbal warning was given for loud music on Libby Lane.

An officer was requested on Railroad Street for a domestic issue.

A report was made on Eighth Avenue for harassing phone calls.

There was a report made of a stolen generator on Wine Street.

A four-wheeler led a chase starting on Smith Street.

There was a report of medical records stolen on Heise Park Lane.

A male was arresed on a warrant on Charles Street.

A welfare check was made on Harding Way East.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

