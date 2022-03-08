East Park seeing baseball field renovations

GALION — If you are driving around the east side of Galion, you may notice a construction site at East Park. Looking closer, you will see mounds of dirt and gravel.

East Park is the site of some current renovations as part of the Freese Fund projects.

Currently the baseball fields at East Park are seeing some improvement. Local coaches are helping out with the project.

“That is one of the Freese funded projects from last year… some of the local coaches have been working to make improvements,” said Galion Communications Director Matt Echelberry.

“Last fall they demolished dugouts; now they’re going to build new ones.”

Other improvements at East Park to the baseball fields include some work to the infields. There has been some other work done as well.

“There will be field improvements to the infield. We have taken a look at all of the field lighting and electric. There will be a new backstop as well,” Echelberry said.

In all there are five other projects that will be completed with the East Park renovations.

• Bike path extension — $208,000

• Heise Park pool improvements — $23,458

• East Park baseball field backstop and field improvements — $90,000

• Dog parks — $50,000

• Frank Park Shelter — $59,000

• Splash Park parking area — $24,000

The East Park baseball field, March 7, is showing signs of construction. There will be new dugouts and some infield work will be done. This is part of projects planned in 2021. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0460.jpg The East Park baseball field, March 7, is showing signs of construction. There will be new dugouts and some infield work will be done. This is part of projects planned in 2021.