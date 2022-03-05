GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 1-3, 2022
An officer issued a verbal warning for a stop sign violation on South Street.
A verbal warning was handed out for speeding on Market Street.
A male was cited for expired tags on Harding Way East.
There was a report made of a stolen ladder on Harding Way East.
A theft was reported at Bell Store on Water Way.
A report was taken of an angry mother-in-law on First Ave.
A DoorDash driver reported seeing a bag of drugs at a residence on Union State.
An officer was wanted at Rainbow Motel on a report of someone trying to run people over with their car. Management was advised to call if event reoccurs.
A phone was reported stolen at Valero.
A non-physical dispute was reported on Heise Park Lane.
Information was gathered on a report of assault on Harding Way East.
Information provided by Galion Police Department.