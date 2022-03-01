Crestline homicide investigators seek second man

CRESTLINE — In connection to the homicide death of Cynthia Jo Heath that occurred Thursday, Feb. 24 at 701 W. Bucyrus St. Crestline, investigators are attempting to locate Eugene Flinders Jr.

Flinders is described as a white male, age 33, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approx. 180 lbs. Records indicate he has brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known address is 244 East Arch Street, Mansfield. Flinders has ties to Crestline and Galion, and his last known Crestline address was 711 W. Bucyrus St. where he resided with family.

Flinders drives an older Mercedes Benz (White in Color) displaying Ohio license plate # JDF8800.

Flinders is on probation through the Mansfield Municipal Court and has an Active Warrant for his arrest for an unrelated incident. A query of his record indicates a “Approach With Caution” and “Wanted” flag. Do not approach this individual and contact local law enforcement if you know his location.

Officers responded to 701 West Bucyrus St., Crestline at 9:08 p.m. last Thursday to assist the family of Cynthia Jo Heath. Heath, 47, was found deceased in her home. Officers determined that Cynthia’s death was of “Unnatural causes.”

The Crestline Police Department requested assistance from the Ohio Attorney Generals Office/ Bureau of Criminal Investigations to process the scene. The Crestline Police Department was assisted at the scene by The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police Department, Crawford County Coroners Office, Crawford County Prosecutors Office, and the Bureau of Criminal investigations (BCI).

Numerous items were collected and submitted as evidence. A vehicle that was being driven by the victim was not located at the home and it was believed to have been stolen.

A search ensued for Robert Pinyerd, 41, who resided at Heath’s address. He was later apprehended in Mansfield.

Pinyerd was wanted for a warrant out of Richland County for a felony charge of Illegal Conveyance of Weapons and was considered armed and dangerous.

Any information pertaining to the case should be forwarded to the attention of Detective Jason Kitzmiller at 419-295-3075 or by email at jkitzmiller@crestlineoh.com

Flinders https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_Flinders.jpg Flinders Pinyerd https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_Pinyerd.jpg Pinyerd