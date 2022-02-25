GALION POLICE REPORTS

Feb. 21-23

Information was gathered for a report of fraud on West Church Street.

A verbal warning for speeding was issued on East Summit Street.

A male was arrested on Harding Way East on a felony warrant.

An officer completed a welfare check on Oak Street.

Officers arrested a male on a charge of domestic violence in the area of Pierce Street.

There was a reported robbery at MotoMart on Harding Way East.

An officer took a report of a slashed tire on Pine Street.

A non-injury accident was reported on Harding Way West.

A male was arrested on Portland Way due to a misdemeanor warrant.

Information proivded by the Galion Police Department.

