GALION POLICE REPORTS

Feb. 21-23
Information was gathered for a report of fraud on West Church Street.
A verbal warning for speeding was issued on East Summit Street.
A male was arrested on Harding Way East on a felony warrant.
An officer completed a welfare check on Oak Street.
Officers arrested a male on a charge of domestic violence in the area of Pierce Street.
There was a reported robbery at MotoMart on Harding Way East.
An officer took a report of a slashed tire on Pine Street.
A non-injury accident was reported on Harding Way West.
A male was arrested on Portland Way due to a misdemeanor warrant.
Information proivded by the Galion Police Department.