Woman found dead in her home; suspect at large

CRESTLINE — Thursday, Feb.24, at 9:08 p.m., officers responded to 701 West Bucyrus St. to assist the family of Cynthia Jo Heath. After the family made entry into her home, Cynthia was found to be deceased. She was described as a white female, age 47.

Once officers arrived it was determined that Cynthia’s death was of “Unnatural causes.” The house was immediately secured, and a search warrant was obtained. The Coroner’s Office and Prosecutor’s Office were informed of the circumstances surrounding the death and they responded to the scene.

The Crestline Police Department requested assistance from the Ohio Attorney Generals Office/ Bureau of Criminal Investigations to process the scene. Numerous items were collected and submitted as evidence. A vehicle that was being driven by the victim was not located at the home and it is believed to have been stolen.

The Crestline Police Department was assisted at the scene by The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police Department, Crawford County Coroners Office, Crawford County Prosecutors Office, and the Bureau of Criminal investigations (BCI)

Investigators are seeking help from the public to locate the missing vehicle, which is described as a 2004 GMC Envoy, Maroon in color exhibiting Ohio License Plate # 239ZHV.

Investigators are also seeking help in locating a person that was residing at 701 W. Bucyrus with the victim by the name of Robert Pinyerd. Pinyerd is described as a white male, age 40 with brown eyes and brown hair. He is reported to be 5’11” and weighs 220 Lbs.

Mr. Pinyerd is currently wanted for a warrant out of Richland County for a felony charge of Illegal Conveyance of Weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach this individual and call local law enforcement.

Any information should be forwarded to the attention of Detective Jason Kitzmiller at 419.295.3075 or by email at jkitzmiller@crestlineoh.com