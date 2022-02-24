Sheriff’s department and METRICH arrest two in narcotics investigation

BUCYRUS — On February 24 the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with METRICH concluded a several month-long investigation into illegal narcotics trafficking and possession. The Crawford County Special Response Team, which consists of the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline and New Washington Police Departments, along with Galion and Bucyrus Fire Departments executed the search warrant at 119 W. Mary St Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. The search warrant was executed on February 24, 2022 at 8:40 a.m.

Arrested was Rickie Bradley, age 44 and Chelsie H, Taylor, age 19. Both parties reside at this address. Mr. Bradley was the target of the investigation; deputies seized suspected cocaine, acid, currency and drug paraphernalia.

Criminal charges are pending against Bradley for trafficking in drugs – Cocaine. Bradley and Taylor are currently incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center and reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutors Office for consideration of additional charges.

This case is still currently being investigated by the detectives from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Craig Moser encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip at METRICH at 419-52-(CRIME) or http://www.metrich.com