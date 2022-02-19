GALION POLICE REPORTS

Feb. 15-18

A domestic dispute was reported on South Sherman Street.

A disorderly conduct warning was issued to two people on Portland Way North.

A male was arrested on a charge of domestic violence on Libby Lane.

A male was arrested on a felony warrant on Harding Way East.

A male was arrested on a possession of drugs charge on South Market Street.

Dispatch received a call of gunshots heard in the Arlington Avenue area.

A report of breaking and entering was made at the Rainbow Hotel.

A hit-and-run was reported on Gill Avenue.