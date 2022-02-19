GALION POLICE REPORTS

Feb. 15-18
A domestic dispute was reported on South Sherman Street.
A disorderly conduct warning was issued to two people on Portland Way North.
A male was arrested on a charge of domestic violence on Libby Lane.
A male was arrested on a felony warrant on Harding Way East.
A male was arrested on a possession of drugs charge on South Market Street.
Dispatch received a call of gunshots heard in the Arlington Avenue area.
A report of breaking and entering was made at the Rainbow Hotel.
A hit-and-run was reported on Gill Avenue.