Little library upgraded, ready to serve

GALION — The Galion Public Library recently announced improvements to the little free library, which is in front of the Galion Community Center YMCA. The little library is a great alternative to having more time on your hands in the winter, especially for young ones.

You can grab a book at anytime, especialy after a trip to the local YMCA.

“Both people that use the Y and others are thankful that it is back,” said Mike Kirk, the Galion Library Director. “Being able to grab a book at their leisure is nice.”

Due to weather the little library originally funded by Galion Kiwanis Club, began to look a little rough. Thanks to community member Brian Treisch and his helpers — the little library is like new again.

A new coat of paint and a new roof was all the project needed, for an improved look.

“All we really needed to do was put a new roof on it, as well as some fresh paint. We really just made it nice,” said Kirk.

The little library is now in shape to serve the community for years to come. Those who borrow a book are expected to place a book back inside, it is how the little library stays a float. A nice project in the community that promotes not only reading, but excerise. Perhaps you are coming to the YMCA for a workout, why not grab a book to take home on the way out.

The little library is a nice tool for the youth to take advantage of, located at the Galion YMCA.

By Brandon Little blittle@aimmediamidwest.com

