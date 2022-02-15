Storm sewer installation to begin Feb. 21

GALION — Beginning the week of Feb. 21, the City of Galion will be installing a new storm sewer between State Route 598 and Galion Leesville Road on Brandt Road.

The project is expected to last three days and all work is weather dependent.

Closure will be in place from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. each day. Residential access will be mantained for those who live in the area.

A detour will be set up for the project. All westbound traffic will go south on Galion Leesville Road/Market Street, west on Harding Way West and north on State Route 598. All traffic heading east will follow directions in reverse order.

Residents are incouraged to watch out for workers and traffic cones during the process. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_Road-construction.jpg Residents are incouraged to watch out for workers and traffic cones during the process. Stock photo