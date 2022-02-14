GALION POLICE REPORTS

Feb. 11-13

Officer issued a verbal warning on Harding Way East for expired plates.

Officer issued a verbal warning for a headlight out and loud exhaust on Heise Park Lane.

A suspicious vehicle was reported behind the Galion YMCA.

A reckless driver was reported on Harding Way West; police checked the area.

Police responded to a vicious dog report and information was taken.

A report was made for a suspicous vehicle on Orange Street.

A welfare check was completed on Fifth Avenue.

Officer took information on a report of a broken window on North Union Street.

A summons was issued to a woman for a misdemeanor warrant on Libby Lane.

Police issued a verbal warning to three males on South Street, after they were seen riding dirt bikes.

A woman was arrested on a possesion charge at Dollar General on Harding Way East.

A reckless driver was reported on West Walnut Street, police cleared the area.

An officer issued a verbal warning for speeding on East Church Street.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-3.jpg

Information provided Galion Police Department.

Information provided Galion Police Department.