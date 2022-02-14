Galion police reports

Feb. 8-10

A domestic dispute was reported on Boston Street. Officers were able to resolve this incident without a report being made.

Officers conducted a search warrant on a vehicle at the Galion Police Department.

A report was made of shots fired on Beechwood Drive. A short check of the area found a child hitting baseballs with a bat.

Police responded to a disturbance at Galion Arms Court. It turned out to be a dominos game that ended up being very competitive.

A report was taken at Burger King, as an employee stated they were assaulted by one of their managers.

Officers took a report of a fist fight on Gill Avenue.

A male was arrested on Boston Street for an misdeameanor warrant.

Officers responded to a report of a drunk driver on Harding Way East. After speaking to the individual there was no detection of alcohol.

A report was made of a reckless driver on Harding Way West.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-2.jpg

Information provided by the Galion Police Department

Information provided by the Galion Police Department