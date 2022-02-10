New METRICH app available

GALION— The Crawford County agencies of METRICH are pleased to announce the release of the “METRICH App” for the public’s use. The METRICH App is available for both Apple and Android devices. The App will provide useful information to the public such as drug education, addiction resources, and helpful links. Users will be able to view press releases, and calendar events that are tailored to the specific counties within the METRICH region along with providing the availability for citizens to submit direct tips to the METRICH detectives while remaining anonymous.

The METRICH Enforcement Unit App is the first of its kind to be used by a drug task force within the State of Ohio. We hope the citizens within the 10-county METRICH region will take full advantage of this new platform and together we can reduce the availability of drugs that enter our community on a daily basis.

“I believe that the forward-thinking concept and final development of this app will greatly enhance the ability of law enforcement agencies within Crawford County, and the METRICH region, to respond to crime tips in a more streamlined and efficient manner. I’m hopeful that our citizens will be more inclined to utilize the app knowing that their identity will remain anonymous and that if they see something, they will be more likely to say something by way of sending a tip through the app.”–Chief Marc Rodriguez; Galion Police Department.

Crawford County participating Agencies include: Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police Department, Galion Police Department, Crestline Police Department and New Washington Police Department.

Staff Report

Submitted by the Galion Police Department.

