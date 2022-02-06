Reed among Highway Patrol graduates

COLUMBUS — The Patrol’s 168th Academy Class graduated last month after 30 weeks of intense training.

One of them is Bellville’s Christian M. Reed was the top performer in academics among the 41 graduates of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s most recent class, according to a news release from the agency.

Reed, who was one of five graduates to earn special honors, will begin his first assignment at the Marion Post.

Courses completed by the 168th class included crash investigation, criminal and traffic law, detection of impaired drivers, firearms, physical fitness, self-defense, and emergency vehicle operations.

Director Thomas J. Stickrath, Ohio Department of Public Safety; and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol Superintendent provided remarks. Judge David M. Gormley, Delaware County Court of Common Pleas, issued the Oath of Office.

Trooper Harry G. Baumgartner IV, Springfield Post, was selected as class speaker and thanked the Academy and cadet family members for being supportive during their training.

Three graduates received special honors for top performance in various fields of study at the Training Academy. The honorees were:

Overall performance – Trooper Shane D. Spieth, Fremont Post

Top performance in academics – Trooper Christian M. Reed, Marion Post

Top performance in driving – Trooper Thomas O. Casimir, Granville Post

Top performance in firearms – Trooper Lewis P. Marino, Medina Post

Top performance in physical fitness – Trooper Xiaoxiang Ji, West Jefferson Post

Each of the graduates reported to their respective posts on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The graduates’ first 70 working days will be a field-training period under the guidance of a veteran officer. The new graduates are assigned to 24 of the Patrol’s 59 posts.

Information provided by the Ohio Highway Patrol

