Council on Aging plans karaoke, bingo, socials

BUCYRUS — The snow and cold weather may seem dreary, but there are plenty of things for seniors to look forward to at the Crawford County Council on Aging in February.

Something new for 2022 is karaoke, planned from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 and 23. Mocktails will be served for $2 each at the beginning of the activity.

“Grace’s Light/The Grace Harris-Nichols Foundation generously gifted the activities department a karaoke machine and CDs,” said Courtney Moody, activities coordinator.

“Grace’s aunt reached out to me and asked what they could do for senior activities. Immediately, a karaoke machine came to my mind – something I’ve been wanting to get for the seniors. Grace’s mother and aunt came to the senior center to drop off the karaoke machine and CDs and they said this was the perfect gift to give in Grace’s memory because she loved singing. It just seemed meant to be that we asked for a karaoke machine.”

Two bingos will be offered this month. On Feb. 8, a chili bar will be offered at 1 p.m., prior to bingo. Cost of a bowl is $3 and includes choice of toppings. Bingo will begin around 2 p.m. The second bingo will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 and will feature the prizes from the weather-canceled puzzle bingo from January. These prizes, sponsored by Willow Run Community of Crestline, include jigsaw puzzles; puzzle books such as word searches, crosswords, sudokus, etc.; and special round prizes featuring larger puzzles and puzzle accessories.

The Council on Aging has organized health presentations for seniors Feb. 28 at Bucyrus Public Library, in the Old Community Room downstairs. Starting at noon, Crawford Public Health will offer free blood pressure checks and give a presentation on services available.

At 1 p.m., Hannah McKee, a nurse practitioner from Avita’s cardiology department, will give a presentation on heart health. A heart healthy snack will be offered and donations are appreciated.

On Valentine’s Day, the COA is showing its members some love with a free, members-only Valentine’s Dessert Social from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 14. Only paid, COA members may attend, and sign-up deadline is Feb. 11. Members will enjoy a variety of desserts while socializing with friends.

Coffee, hot tea, water and lemonade will be served. “By My Valentine” door prizes will be awarded at the end of the social. The COA offers rolling, annual memberships for $30 for individuals and $55 for a married couple. Memberships are optional but offer activities discounts and other perks throughout the year.

Coming up March 1, the COA has planned a Mardi Gras Social from 1 to 3 p.m. taking place at the Bucyrus Public Library. Cost to attend is $5 and pre-payment is required by Feb. 25. The Refreshments, hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served. Each attendee will decorate a Mardi Gras mask at the beginning of the event. We’ll also enjoy karaoke. Registration is required and limited.

For a full list of senior activities, see the Council on Aging’s newsletter.

“Making sure you register for any activity that interests you is especially important this month. Upcoming construction may interfere with activities at the end of the month. If you signed up, you will be contacted about any changes we need to make in regard to that activity,” Moody said. “And I’d like to remind seniors that if Bucyrus City Schools are closed due to weather conditions, senior activities are also canceled.”

To register for activities, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050 Opt. 4 or email cmoody@cccoa.org. COA activities are open to Crawford County seniors ages 55 and older.

The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974.