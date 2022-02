Galion preparing for winter storm

GALION — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, through 7 a.m. on Friday. A mixture of freezing rain and heavy snow is expected, and accumulations could total 8-12 inches.

The Galion Service Department will closely monitor the weather radar to ensure roadways are plowed and salted. Streets are prioritized as follows:

Mains – State Route 598/Portland Way, State Route 19/Harding Way, State Route 61/309, Sixth Avenue.

Secondary Mains – Church Street, Dawsett Avenue, Erie Street, Fairview Avenue, Gill Avenue, Grove Avenue, Heise Park Lane, Market Street, Sherman Street, South Boston Street, West Railroad Street, Winchester Road.

Crews then move on to residential side streets, commercial alleys, and residential alleys.

Residents can assist plow drivers by not parking on the street after snow accumulations exceed three inches. Parking may resume after snow has been cleared.

Designated snow streets are:

Harding Way East/West

Church Street (all)

North Jefferson Street (between Church Street and Harding Way West)

Liberty Street (between Church Street and Atwood Street)

Columbus Street (between Church Street and Walnut Street)

Market Street (all)

Union Street (between Church Street and Walnut Street)

Atwood Street (between Boston Street and Erie railroad tracks)

Walnut Street (between Union Street and Liberty Street)

South Boston Street (between Harding Way West and Grove Avenue)

Grove Avenue (between South Boston Street and Portland Way South)

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office issues emergency snow levels. Residents can sign up to receive weather alerts by phone, text message or email at: http://entry.inspironlogistics.com/crawford_co_oh/wens.cfm

