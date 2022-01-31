Nasty winter storm could be coming

A possible winter storm is heading to north central Ohio later this week that could bring heavy snow to some areas.
Here is what could happen, The National Weather Service says:
• A strong cold front is expected to move into the area Wednesday.
• Some areas could see heavy rain early Wednesday. Those areas could potentially see flooding.
• While there is some uncertainty, models show that the rain could transition into snow, freezing rain and sleet into Thursday.
Some models are calling for several inches of snow; others more significant amounts.
The weather service’s offices in Cleveland and Pittsburgh are “closely monitoring” the storm’s hard-to-predict route and impact.
The weather service warned as early as Saturday morning that a “significant” storm could sweep through the midwest from Tuesday afternoon through Friday morning.
Driving could become hazardous.
