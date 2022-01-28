Scholarships available to local high school seniors

Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio (JANCO) is committed to creating the next generation of fiscally savvy leaders. With K-12 programming throughout 15 counties including Crawford, JANCO and local businesses team up to teach students the financial and career skills they’ll need to successfully navigate the future.

And now, JANCO has one last gift to high school seniors as they transition from student to professional.

JANCO is offering scholarships for graduating seniors as they pursue their next steps. Whether that career path takes them to university, trade school or directly into the workforce, JANCO is excited to support the journey.

“While JA programs focus on the kindergarten through 12th grade student, we are also looking at the big picture,” said Lori McCleese, President of Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio. “That is why JA is dedicated to supporting students as they take their next steps in continuing their education.”

Eligible students must be current seniors in Crawford County, have participated in at least one JA program at any grade level and have a minimum G.P.A. of 2.5. Application deadline is Monday, March 14, 2022. For full details and application, students should visit: bit.ly/JANCOsch22.

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship.

Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations in over 100 other countries worldwide. JA of North Central Ohio operates in 15 Ohio Counties, impacting 14,468 students in the 2020-21 academic year.