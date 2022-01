Jan. 25-26

Police cited a man for no headlights on Harding Way East.

Police assisted EMS with a transport of a male subject.

Police were informed a vehicle going through three red lights without stopping on Harding Way West.

Police responded to a noise complaint on Murray Street. Resident was asked to turn down the music.

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

