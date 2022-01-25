COLLEGE NEWS

Bowling Green State University Dean’s List

Jacob Faulkner, Education & Human Development, Crestline.

Chloe Meier-Wenger Education & Human Development, Galion.

Brandon Britt College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering, Galion.

McKibben makes Alabama Dean’s List

Mason McKibben was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for Fall Semester 2021.

A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president’s list with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Oswald makes Mount Union Dean’s List

The University of Mount Union has announced that Jalyn Oswald, of Galion, OH has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

Oswald was one of 636 students named to the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.

SNHU Fall President’s List

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List: Jessica Dapper of North Robinson, Joel Watson of Bucyrus, Reagan Wells of Galion.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Brown makes SNHU Dean’s List

Michelle Brown of Galion has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.

Thomas on Muskingum Dean’s List

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The following student has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.

Madelyn Thomas, Crestline.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a term GPA of 3.60 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.

Students on ONU Dean’s LIst

ADA, Ohio – The following Morrow County students were named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2021 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full time.

Caitlin Thebeault, Northmor Local High School.

Ryland Thomas, Northmor Local High School.