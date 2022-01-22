Full slate of shows scheduled at Galion Community Theatre

GALION — The show — make that shows — will go on this year at the Galion Community Theatre.

The theatre will present the first of four scheduled stage productions on the weekend of Feb. 11-13. “The Wild Women of Winedale” begins its three-show run on Friday, Feb. 11 and continues on Saturday, Feb. 12, and Sunday, Feb. 13. Showtime is at 8 p.m. on Feb. 11-12 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Sandy Hoffer and Tony Baer are directing the production. The cast features Nancy Herman, Rachel Jarvis, Kristina Frye, Mary Kingseed, Jessica Mercurio, and Jennifer A. Tesso.

“The Wild Women of Winedale” is a comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. The play tells the story of Winedale, Virginia, sisters Fanny and Willa Wild and their quirky sister-in-law Johnnie Fay as they face a crossroads in their lives. Galion Community Theatre has previously presented two Jones-Hope-Wooten plays: “The Savannah Sipping Society” and “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.”

Baer said the show presents real-life issues and problems tempered by comedic situations to which everyone can relate.

“I think it’s a fun show because, for me, it reminds me of my dad’s parents’ family, where they’re all just crazy, but they’re sweet,” said Baer, who has been associated with productions at the Galion Community Theatre since 2019. “I think it’s really cool how this story is relatable to how family drama can make people drift apart and bring them back together. It’s a nice story about being able to go on with life after loss. It’s nice that this story is specifically written to be about the female perspective. It’s a different type of storytelling.”

Baer noted that he’s enjoyed working with the cast members.

“Small casts are really nice because you get the chance to spend more time working with everyone,” he said. “I’ve been able to talk to each actor individually about their character and what maybe motivates them in certain scenes. If you have a big cast with a chorus, you don’t necessarily get to do that with everybody.”

Tickets for Galion Community Theatre members go on sale on Monday, Jan. 24. Tickets for non-members will be available for sale on Monday, Jan. 31. For ticket information, go to the Galion Community Theatre website www.galiontheatre.org.

Following is the rest of the lineup of stage productions scheduled for 2022 at the Galion Community Theatre:

• Award-winning Broadway smash hit “Chicago” is due to hit the GCT stage in June with five showings scheduled for une 17-18 and June 24, 25, 26. The musical was written in 1975 by John Kander (music) and Fred Ebb (lyrics), who based their production on the 1926 play written by Maurine Dallas Watkins. Jarvis is directing the GCT production of “Chicago.”

• Children’s musical hit “Seussical” is scheduled to run in late July. Its showings are set for July 22-23 and July 29, 30, 31. The musical comedy by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty is based on the works of children’s author Dr. Seuss — primarily the books ”Horton Hears a Who!” and “Horton Hatches the Egg!”. The show debuted on Broadway in 2000.

• “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas The Musical,” based on the 1954 Paramount Pictures film of the same name starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney, will be presented Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11, 12, 13 at the Galion Community Theatre.

Concert series underway

The 2022 concert series is underway at the Galion Community Theatre. The schedule features shows on the following dates:

• Saturday, March 12 — The HitchHikers Band

• Friday, May 20 — Crazy Gringos

• Friday, July 15 — The Bullit Band

• Saturday, Sept. 17 — Tom’s Kitchen Table

• Friday, Nov. 18 — The Paul Martin Jazz Quintet

Admission is $5 per person for each show. Showtime for each concert is 8 p.m.

For ticket information, call the Galion Community Theatre box office at 419-468-2662 or go to its website www.galiontheatre.org.

‘Wild Women of Winedale’ kicks off 2022 season