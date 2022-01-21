CMM Mobility Solutions Center opens

The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting and open house Friday for the CMM (Crawford Marion Morrow) Mobility Solutions Center.

Mobility Manager Tim Maceyko explained that the center is open for people to contact if they have questions about transportation or want to know what transportation options exist in Crawford, Marion and Morrow counties.

The office is located at 4565 County Road 9 at the former site of Morrow County Transit MCAT.

Along with knowledge about transportation resources in the tri-county area, Maceyko can also assist with items and resources to help improve coordination and mobility in transportation.

The center also provides driver training sessions such as DRIVE/Passenger Assistance Technique and CPR/First aid for drivers. Maceyko is qualified as Mobility Manager to work with Health Center staff to identify options for Medicaid patients and obtain grants.

Maceyko said that CMM Mobility is 80 percent funded with federal funds through an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) grant. The remaining 20 percent is funded locally and divided among the three counties participating in the program.

Diane Matuch works at the center as Mobility Specialist. She answers calls and helps people coordinate transportation services for seniors, veterans and people with special needs.

Jamie Zeger of Morrow County Area Transit (MCAT) said they are already working with CMM Solutions to coordinate transportation for Morrow, Marion and Crawford counties. They refer to the center when they get questions about transportation they can’t answer.

MCAT is available to all Morrow County residents for their transportation needs both in and out of Morrow County.

Reasons to contact

• When having trouble getting transportation.

• When you don’t know who to call for mobility assistance.

• If you are confused about what transportation is available in your area.

• If you don’t know if you are eligible to use a service.

•If you want to know about transportation options, including local hours and cost.

CMM Mobility Solutions Center is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. If you call and leave a message outside of their hours, they will answer the next business day.

Local calls are to 419-864-2962 or Toll Free: 1-833-421-2952. Email: Mobilitysolutions@co.morrow.oh.us. Their website is: www.cmmmobility.org

Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for CMM Mobility Solutions Center on County Road 9. In back from left: Teri Holtrey, Tim Siegfried, Tim Abraham and Frank Hickman. In front from left: Angela Powell, Tim Maceyko, Jamie Zeger, Sundie Brown, Dianne Matuch and Erin Kelty. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/01/web1_-8831830529848503026.jpg Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for CMM Mobility Solutions Center on County Road 9. In back from left: Teri Holtrey, Tim Siegfried, Tim Abraham and Frank Hickman. In front from left: Angela Powell, Tim Maceyko, Jamie Zeger, Sundie Brown, Dianne Matuch and Erin Kelty. Courtesy photo | LeAnne Gompf