GALION POLICE REPORTS

Jan. 17

Police issued a verbal warning for a stop sign violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Charles Street.

Jan. 18

Police investigated the case of a missing/runaway juvenile female that was reported by her parents. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated the case of a missing/runaway juvenile female that was reported by her parents. Police took information for a report.

Police are investigating a case of alleged theft that was reported by a business in the 900 block of Portland Way North. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged illegal drug use that was reported in the 200 block of South Market Street. Police were not able to locate anyone involved in the alleged activity when they arrived on the scene.

Jan. 19

Police investigated a motor vehicle crash that occurred in the 800 block of Harding Way West. No injuries were reported. Police took information and photos for a report.

Police trespassed a male subject from a business in the 6600 block of Brandt Road. The manager asked police to trespass the individual because he was causing a disturbance.

Police investigated a report of a construction trailer blocking a lane in the vicinity of Portland Way South and Grove Avenue. The trailer was gone when police arrived on the scene.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the vicinity of Elmwood Drive and Bender Avenue. The individual was gone when police arrived on the scene.

Police investigated a report of a manhole cover that was dislodged in the 200 block of North Boston Street. The manhole cover was placed bck into its proper position.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person who was allegedly causing a disturbance at a business in the 200 block of Portland Way North. The male subject was released into the custody of a caregiver.

Police investigated a hit-skip crash that was reported in the 200 block of Portland Way North. An individual discovered that his vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while he was at work. Police took information for a report.

Police K-9 assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with a search at the Crawford County Jail. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for a headlight violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 400 block of Portland Way South.

Police issued a verbal warning for a headlight violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Portland Way North.

Police issued a verbal warning for a headlight violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 700 block of Harding Way West.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/01/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-4.jpg

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.