Galion City Schools hosting mobile food pantry Jan. 26

GALION — The Galion City School District, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will host the Crawford County mobile drive-thru pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Second Harvest will be distributing free assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and more from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School on Jan. 26. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event at the following website, https://freshtrak.com/register/form/73522.

This is a drive-thru distribution, and for everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:

• Masks are optional during registration and while your vehicle is being loaded

• Please remain in your vehicle.

• Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle.

• Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area.

• Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items.

• Two households per vehicle.

Families with questions can call 419-468-3432, ext. 11002. The Galion City School District and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio are equal opportunity providers. Partial funding for this program was provided by the City of Galion.

