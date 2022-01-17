CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, Jan. 22 • 6:30 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Targets for winter: Andromeda/M31, Triangulum Galaxy, Polaris, Pleiades, and Orion.

Feeding Day

Sunday, Jan. 23 • 1 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

The animals that reside in the Nature Center get a variety of food. Some prefer worms or mice while others gobble up leafy greens and vegetables. Come help Lisa feed some of our animal ambassadors.

Little Explorers: Ice

Thursday, Jan. 27 • 5 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Little Explorers is an interactive program for children ages 0-5 years. Activities will focus on stimulating the senses for infants while also engaging fine motor skills for toddlers. Join Naturalist Abby and baby Vincenzo for a program about ice. Dress for the weather, we will be outside for at least part of the program.

Castalia Pond/Medusa Marsh Bird Watching

Saturday, Jan. 29 • 7 a.m.

Castalia Pond

Winter provides the perfect opportunity to work on waterfowl and gull identification as population numbers for many species are at their peak. Lake Erie provides a myriad of opportunities to view these birds. Join CPD staff for a field trip along the Lake Erie Coastline searching for our target species. We will meet at Lowe-Volk Park before carpooling to Castalia Pond. We will be joined by the Richland County Park District and The Wilderness Center Bird Club. Participants will want to bring snacks; we will find somewhere warm for lunch. This is a family-friendly program. Plan to be outside.

Rock Tumbling

Saturday, 29 • 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

You will learn about rock tumbling equipment and the process of tumbling rocks. We will start a rock tumbler with rough stone and go through all 4 polishing stages to create beautiful, polished rocks. Volunteer Bryan Summer will lead this rockin’ program. A one-hour multimedia lesson will be part of this hands-on activity.

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, Jan. 29 • 6:30 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Targets for winter: Andromeda/M31, Triangulum Galaxy, Polaris, Pleiades, and Orion.

“Nature’s Rainbow” Photography Exhibit

Tuesday, Feb. 1 to Monday, Feb. 28

Lowe-Volk Park

Beat the winter blahs by stopping in at the Nature Center to enjoy a colorful display of Ohio’s native flora and fauna. The photos on exhibit, taken by Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea Gottfried, offer a welcome retreat from the whites and browns of winter, providing a glimpse of the rainbow of hues about to come in spring.

Homeschool in Nature: Bark and Buds

Thursday, Feb. 3 • 9 a.m., 11 a.m., & 2 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

It is usually easier to identify trees when they have leaves on them. However, when you know what to look for during the dormant months, you can still identify the species of tree by taking a closer look at the tree’s bark and buds. Dress for the weather. Call the Park District at 419-683-9000 to register your 5–12-year-old.

Animals Face to Face: Snakes

Saturday, Feb. 5 • 10 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Come meet the Nature Center’s snakes up close—you may be surprised to find they are smooth and soft, not slimy! Join Chelsea to interact with and learn about our friendly resident snakes, including an Eastern Foxsnake, an Eastern Milksnake, and a Corn Snake. Fun for all ages!

iNaturalist Tutorial

Saturday, Feb. 5 • 2 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Have you ever wondered which plants, fungi, insects, or other animals you’re seeing when you take a walk through the woods, or even in your own backyard? iNaturalist is a website/app that helps you identify anything alive in nature, while also contributing to scientific research. Join Chelsea to learn how to navigate the iNaturalist website, how to use its features, and how to be a contributor to citizen science!

Woodpeckers

Wednesday, Feb. 9 • 7 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Charismatic and fascinating, Woodpeckers cast their spell over all of us. This will be a PowerPoint program that looks into their lives: habitat, breeding biology, ecology and their haunting calls will be examined in depth. Meet Warren Uxley at Lowe-Volk Park.

Winter Indoor Bird Watching

Saturday, Feb. 12 • 8 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Winter months provide unique opportunities to observe common winter bird species from close distances all from the comfort of being indoors. Set out a bird feeder and watch the birds flock in for an easy meal. Enjoy donuts and hot beverages with CPD staff inside the Nature Center, as we sit and observe common birds that visit our bird feeders. Binoculars are recommended.

Stewardship

Saturday, Feb. 12 • 11 a.m.

Daughmer Savannah

Winter is coming to an end and vegetation is slowly coming back to life. This change in seasonality means a transition for our Natural Resource Crew in managing for invasive species. Join CPD staff for our last monthly Stewardship Program where the focus will be on removing woody species such as such as Glossy Buckthorn (Frangula alnus), Autumn Olive (Elaeagnus umbellata), Honeysuckle (Amur sp.), and Tree-of-Heaven (Ailanthus altissima). There will be a brief introduction about stewardship and our target species before heading out into the field. Closed toe shoes, long sleeves, and pants are required. There is a possibility of contact with poison ivy. Dress for the weather. Some gloves and loppers will be available.

Ootheca Collection Hike

Saturday, Feb. 12 • 2 p.m.

Unger Park

Join Naturalist Abby for a hike to search for the Ootheca (egg case) of praying mantises. Come learn why we are taking these non-native animals out of the wild, and how you can keep them to watch them emerge in the spring with the potential of having a new pet.

Native American Artifacts

Saturday, Feb. 19 • 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Retired school teacher, Bryan Summer is excited to tell the life of Ohio Native Americans by looking at some of their artifacts. There will be tools, weapons, and decorations to see, along with hands on activities.

Snow Insects

Sunday, Feb. 20 • 2 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Some insects are most active on warm winter days on top of the snow. Join Chelsea to discover which insects are active in winter and why they are most comfortable in the cold. This program will include a brief indoor presentation, concluding with a hike down to the Sandusky River to search for insects. If we are lucky, we may find the elusive Snow Scorpionfly! The date/time of this program is subject to change based on weather conditions, so please check our website or Facebook page for updates.

Cardinals

Monday, Feb. 21 • 5:30 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Cardinals can have over a dozen different calls or songs. While most of the time males are the vocal ones, female Cardinals will call or sing to their mate while on their nest. Come out to learn more about Cardinals and make a craft to take home!

Little Explorers: Animal Tracks

Thursday, Feb. 24 • 5 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Little Explorers is an interactive program for children ages 0-5 years. Activities will focus on stimulating the senses for infants while also engaging fine motor skills for toddlers. Join Naturalist Abby and baby Vincenzo for a program about animal tracks that will engage your infants’ senses. Dress for the weather, we will be outside for at least part of the program.

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, Feb. 26 • 7 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights.

Feeding Day

Sunday, Feb. 27 • 1 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

The animals that reside in the Nature Center get a variety of food. Some prefer worms or mice while others gobble up leafy greens and vegetables. Come help Lisa feed some of our animal ambassadors.

Nature Hike

Sunday, Feb. 27 • 3 p.m.

Heckert Nature Preserve

By late February winter is starting to loosen its grip. Winter bird flocks are breaking up and the first courtship calls can be heard. Warm days can bring out over-wintering butterflies. Meet Warren Uxley at Heckert Nature Preserve to see what this year’s season of transition will bring.

For information or to register for events, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Visit the website www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Facebook page to see a schedule of events. Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

