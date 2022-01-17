GALION POLICE REPORTS

Jan. 12

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 800 block of Charles Street. A resident told police that a bicycle was stolen from that location. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged breaking and entering that was reported in the 300 block of First Avenue. A resident told police that an unknown subject broke into their vehicle. Police took information for a report.

Jan. 13

Police issued a verbal warning for a headlight violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of South Street and Atwood Street.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person who was allegedly abusing a dog while walking in the Public Square. Police said there were no signs of animal abuse.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of North Market Street.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute. Individual went to the police station to file a report.

Police investigated a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the vicinity of Sherman Street and Fairview Avenue. A motorist struck a utility police in the area. No injuries were reported. Police informed the city line department about the crash.

Police trespassed juvenile from the Swiss Village Mobile Home Park after receiving reports that the child was going out onto the ice. Police released the child into the custody of his grandmother.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported by a local resident. Individual told police that an unknown subject had applied for credit card in their name. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a warning to a motorist about parking on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Harding Way East.

Police issued a verbal warning for a rolling stop to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Charles Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for a headlight violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 7400 block of State Route 309.

Jan. 14

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence, violation of the open container law, and menacing following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Harding Way West.

Police issued a verbal warning for a headlight violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Portland Way North and Freese Works Place.

Police investigated a three-vehicle crash that occurred in the vicinity of State Route 309 and Railroad Street. No injuries were reported.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

Police issued a citation for driving under suspension to a motorist following traffic stop in the 200 block of Harding Way West.

Police investigated a case of alleged telephone harassment. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 400 block of Portland Way North. A female subject involved in the incident left the residence. Police took information for a report.

Jan. 15

Police issued a verbal warning for a headlight violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Charles Street and Church Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for a headlight violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 700 block of Portland Way North.

Police issued a verbal warning for a stop sign violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 7400 block of State Route 309.

Police issued a verbal warning for a loud exhaust system to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Sixth Avenue and Oliver Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Crawford-Morrow County Line Road and South Market Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Portland Way North and Brandt Road.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 6600 block of Crawford-Morrow County Line Road.

Police issued verbal warnings for disorderly conduct to a male subject and a female subject involved in a dispute in the vicinity of North East Street and Church Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged telephone harassment. Police contacted the individual who was allegedly making the harassing telephone calls and advised the individual to stop.

Jan. 16

Police issued a warning for expired license tags and a loud exhaust system to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Washington Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for a turn signal violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of West Church Street and Portland Way North.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 11100 block of North Market Street.

Police issued a citation for an assured clear distance ahead violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 800 block of Bucyrus Road.

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

