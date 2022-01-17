Entenmann named director of marketing and sales at Celina Insurance Group

CELINA, Ohio — Celina Insurance Group recently promoted Galion resident Steve Entenmann to Director of Marketing and Sales.

Entenmann has been with Celina since 2017 and previously served as Marketing and Sales Manager.

“Steve is an experienced and dedicated insurance professional. He will be an invaluable resource to our network of independent agencies in this new role, and I look forward to the many things he and his department will accomplish,” said Ted Wissman, Senior Vice President/Chief Operating Officer.

Entenmann graduated from Mount Vernon Nazarene University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has earned Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and AU designations. He resides in Galion with his wife, Konda. They have two children, Morgan and Todd.

“It’s fulfilling to work for a company that truly values the relationships we have with our independent agency partners. Celina is a great place to grow, both individually and as a team,” Entenmann said.

About Celina Insurance Group

Celina Insurance Group is comprised of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. The companies, rated Excellent by AM Best, provide protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms through more than 500 independent agencies in six states. Founded in 1914 with headquarters in Celina, Ohio, the organization is committed to supporting its policyholders and communities.

