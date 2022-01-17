Richland SWCD hosts monthly arts and crafts workshops

MANSFIELD — Join Richland Soil and Water Conservation District every second Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. for fun arts and crafts workshops with natural materials. Every month has a different themed project.

The Richland County Longview Center located at 1495 W. Longview Avenue, Mansfield, will host most of the workshops, unless noted. This is a good opportunity to enjoy fun times with friends and family.

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District will provide the materials and tools needed to make the projects. Reservations are requested for the workshops and most cost $6.00 per person, unless noted.

Please visit https://richlandswcd.net/get-involved/calendar or call 419-747-8684 for more information and to register for the workshops.

Following is the monthly workshop schedule for 2022:

• February 11: Romantic Wreath – Valentine’s Day is a big day for big hearts, so show some love with a pinecone wreath.

• March 8: Leprechaun’s Décor – enjoy making a moss ball to add greenery in the home or office.

• April 12: Glass Rain Chain – make a rain chain from recycled glass bottles at Richland County Solid Waste Management, 1125 Nussbaum Parkway, Mansfield.

• May 10: Flower Power Paper – create paper May flowers by making dried flower paper to use for stationery, scrapbooking or in other creative ways.

• June 14: Felted Sheep – make felted sheep from local Corriedale wool

• July 12: Rustic String Art – create string art on wood pieces from an easy design

• August 9: Aviary Tea Party – help our feathered friends out by creating a hanging bird feeder from teacups and saucers.

• September 13: Fall Centerpieces – design a fall centerpiece with autumn materials and recycled vases.

• October 11: Corny Wreaths – celebrate the harvest season by making a wreath with Indian corn. Corny jokes will be in abundance!

• November 8: Wine & Design – don’t be surprised if you see Bob Ross at this wine and paint workshop. A fun design to paint and a glass of wine will make for a fun evening. Note: the location and cost of this workshop is not finalized yet.

• December 13: Grapevine Tree – make a grapevine tree to get you in the Holiday mood.

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.

Programs and assistance of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, or veteran status.

