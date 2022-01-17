GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Galion City Schools BOE special meeting Jan. 18

The Galion City School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. The purpose of this meeting is to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official, or to consider the investigations of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee or “regulated individual;” unless the person being investigated of charges or complaints requests a public hearing. Action will be taken following the executive session to appoint a new board member. For information about the Galion City School District, go to its website www.galionschools.org.

Economic Development Committee meeting Jan. 18

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Immunization clinics Jan. 19

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has evening immunization appointment times Wednesday, Jan. 19 (last appointment slot is 5:40 p.m.). Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment and have all insura nce information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering. For information, go to the health department website www.galionhealth.org. Like Galion City Health Department on Facebook.

Finance Committee meeting Jan. 19

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Park District Board meets Jan. 20

The Crawford Park District Board of Park Commissioners will conduct their monthly meeting for January at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20. The meeting will be held at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline. For more information, please contact the Park District Office at 419-683-9000.

Board of Elections meets Jan. 20

The Crawford County Board of Elections will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday Jan. 20 to conduct regular business. The meeting will take place in the board office at 112 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus.

Board of Health meets Jan. 20

The Galion City Health Department has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday, January, 20, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, for the purpose of the Third and Final Reading of the Environmental Health/Food Fees.

From Citizen to Patriot meets Jan. 20

From Citizen to Patriot (FCTP) invites everyone to their free monthly educational forum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 at Galion Grace Point Life Activity Center, 683 Portland Way North. Doors open at 6 p.m. Title for the forum is “Restoring Life, Liberty, and True Happiness in 2022 ” presented by guest speaker Mel Harrison (aka “Liberty Mel”) from the Liberty Action Network. Joining Liberty Mel will be Coach Dave Daubenmire of Coach Dave Live. For more info, contact Carol at 419-468-2944 or Greg at 419-468-4679

Board of DD meets Jan. 20

The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold their annual organizational meeting, and regularly scheduled monthly board meeting immediately after, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 in the board room at 1630 E. Southern Avenue, Suite 101, Bucyrus.

Police/Fire/Health Committee meeting Jan. 20

The Galion City Council Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Bingo for Books is Jan. 24

Are you ready to win free books playing Bingo? Come to the Galion Public Library from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 to play Bingo for Books. For information, call the library at 419-468-3203. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, go to the library website galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

City Council meets Jan. 25

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Immunization clinics Jan. 26

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has evening immunization appointment times Wednesday, Jan. 26. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment and have all insura nce information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering. For information, go to the health department website www.galionhealth.org. Like Galion City Health Department on Facebook.

History of pioneer cooking program Jan. 27

The Galion Public Library will present a program on the history of pioneer cooking from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27. Mike Hocker will provide an inside look at pioneer cooking. He will talk about the history of pioneer cooking, from the early colonists being challenged by new foods and through various inventions in history that have helped the cooking process. Prepare to be shocked by all the pioneers had to endure to simply sit and have a meal together. For information, call the library at 419-468-3203. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, go to the library website galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Laws Committee meeting Feb. 1

The Galion City Council Laws, Ordinances, Zoning, and Permits Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Chamber Chat set for Feb. 2

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Chat will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Three Bean Coffee House, 125 Harding Way East, Galion. To register for the free networking event, contact the chamber at 419-468-7737 or email ceo@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

Utilities Committee meeting Feb. 2

The Galion City Council Utilities Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

City Council meets Feb. 8

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Parks and Recreation Committee meeting Feb. 9

The Galion City Council Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Streets Committee meeting Feb. 10

The Galion City Council Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Economic Development Committee meeting Feb. 15

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Finance Committee meeting Feb. 16

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Police/Fire/Health Committee meeting Feb. 17

The Galion City Council Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

City Council meets Feb. 22

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

New Crestline congregate meal site

The Crestline Community Center is the new site for congregate meals sponsored by the Crawford County Council on Aging. Meals will be served to seniors 60 through the months of November and December 2021. Meals will be served on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The Crestline Community Center is located at 120 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Call 419-562-3050, option 2, to reserve your meal.

Sexual health clinics offered

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East has daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing and treatment and PrEP) on Mondays and Fridays. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

Cookbook Club starts at library

The Galion Public Library Cookbook Club will meet monthly at the library. Adult Programs Manager Katie Griffith will host the monthly meetings, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Each month the club will focus on a different type of food and discuss recipes, the cooking process, and the cookbooks. Stop by the library to pick up a cookbook for September’s meeting celebrating National Rice Month. A book display for this program is located upstairs at the library. For information, visit the Galion Public Library Facebook page or call the library at 419-468-3203 and ask for Katie.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

