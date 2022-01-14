VITA of Crawford County offers free tax assistance

BUCYRUS — The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program offers free tax preparation and e-filing of Federal, State, and Ohio School District income tax returns. Assistance with Bucyrus City income tax returns is also available. To qualify for this service your income must be low to moderate (approximately $60,000 or less) and your return cannot include issues that VITA Volunteers are not allowed to handle.

Once again FC Bank is graciously allowing us to use the second floor of their building at 105 Washington Square. Parking will be available in the lot north of the bank. Please park at the north end of the lot to allow the bank’s customers use of the spaces closest to the rear entrance.

The Bucyrus VITA Site will prepare tax returns throughout the tax season from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays beginning hopefully February 7th and continuing through April 13th by appointments only. (Schedule dates might be affected by CDC rulings.)

Even though VITA is scheduling “face-to-face” appointments, due to COVID-19 they will require that everyone wear a mask. If you cannot comply with this requirement, please do not schedule an appointment. Also, if you are sick or running a temperature, call and reschedule.

To schedule an appointment, call the Crawford County Council on Aging at 419-562-3050 or 800-589-7853. Please do not call before the last week in January because they will not be able to schedule your appointment until then.

In order for your return to be completed, you must bring all your income documents (i.e. W-2, W-2G, 1099’s, SSA-1099, 1095-A, etc.) for 2021 and any information documents (i.e. estimated tax payments, totaled medical expenses, etc.) you may have for 2021 along with your prior year return. Remember that some 1099s are not mailed out until Feb. 15.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/01/web1_VITA-LOGO.jpg