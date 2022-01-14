Galion City School Board approves 2022-2023 school calendar

GALION — The Galion City School District Board of Education approved the district calendar for the 2022-2023 school year during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The opening day for students in grades kindergarten through twelve will be Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The end of the first semester and final day for students and staff before Winter Break is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The last day of school for students will be Thursday, May 25, 2023, with the tentative date for graduation being Sunday, May 21, 2023.

“The administration and staff worked together to develop a school calendar that is advantageous for students,” Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “I appreciate the cooperation and teamwork that our staff and leaders have shown in choosing our school calendar.”

The board also recognized sixth grade student Cruz Castle during the meeting. Cruz was nominated by his teachers, who cited Cruz as an “Outstanding Role Model” at Galion Middle School.

“Cruz was nominated by multiple teachers for his hard work, leadership, and caring nature,” GMS Principal Paul Wheeler said. “He is always trying to improve, works hard, and in ACA helps other students who have been absent and need help with the topics in class.”

Prior to the regular meeting, the board held its annual organizational meeting. Mr. Grant Garverick was selected and sworn in to serve as Board President, while Mr. Mike Mateer was selected and sworn in to serve as Board Vice President.

The Galion City School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. The purpose of this meeting is to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official, or to consider the investigations of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee or “regulated individual;” unless the person being investigated of charges or complaints requests a public hearing. Action will be taken following the executive session to appoint a new board member. For information about the Galion City School District, go to its website www.galionschools.org.

The next regular monthly meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Galion Middle School Principal Paul Wheeler (left) shares why the GMS team selected sixth-grade student Cruz Castle (right) to be recognized during the regular Board of Education meeting on Jan. 11, 2022. The board also approved the 2022-2023 school calendar during the meeting. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/01/web1_gcs-jan22-boe-mtg.jpg Galion Middle School Principal Paul Wheeler (left) shares why the GMS team selected sixth-grade student Cruz Castle (right) to be recognized during the regular Board of Education meeting on Jan. 11, 2022. The board also approved the 2022-2023 school calendar during the meeting. Courtesy photo | Galion City Schools