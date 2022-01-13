Galion Community Theatre concert series starts Jan. 21

GALION — The Galion Community Theatre is presenting a brand new concert series in 2022.

Theatre officials said while they’ve hosted individual concerts in the past, this marks the first time that a year-long concert series has been booked.

Following is the lineup of acts scheduled to appear on stage in 2022:

• Friday, Jan. 21 — The Oolong Gurus

• Saturday, March 12 — The HitchHikers Band

• Friday, May 20 — Crazy Gringos

• Friday, July 15 — The Bullit Band

• Saturday, Sept. 17 — Tom’s Kitchen Table

• Friday, Nov. 18 — The Paul Martin Jazz Quintet

Opening act

The Mansfield-based Oolong Gurus kick off the concert series and will provide the audience with “a variety of Alternative country, Rock with elements of Bluegrass, Blues, and all things Americana. These are performed along with our acclaimed original music. All is guaranteed to entertain a wide variety of audiences,” according to their Facebook page.

The Oolong Gurus were founded in 2009 by singer/songwriter duo Brad Williams and his son, Aaron. The current lineup, according to the band’s ReverbNation.com page, includes Brad Williams (vocals), Alan Duffy (guitar), Doug “Spanky” Baldwin (drums), and Mark Keck (bass).

The band has released six albums during its career with the most recent one, “All Grown Up,” dropping in 2020.

The band also offers a Neil Young tribute as part of its repertoire.

For more information about the Oolong Gurus and their music, go to their page on ReverbNation.com (www.reverbnation.com/theoolonggurus). Like The Oolong Gurus on Facebook.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. with showtime set for 8 p.m. on Jan. 21. Concessions will be available with beverages provided by 1803 Brewery & Taproom.

Ecclectic lineup scheduled

The remainder of the musical talent set to appear this year at the Galion Community Theatre features a diverse lineup with a little something for everyone’s musical taste.

The HitchHikers Band from Wilmington, Ohio, plays traditional and contemporary Celtic music, featuring jigs, ballads, and drinking songs.

Galion’s own Crazy Gringos plays a wide range of styles, including blues, modern rock, classic rock, reggae, Latin, country, Motown, jazz, and some original works.

The Bullit Band, with members from Galion and Bucyrus, offers a wide range of rock-n-roll from the 1950s to 1980s as well as country and pop.

Ashland-based Tom’s Kitchen Table plays tunes from a broad range of genres and eras of music.

The Paul Martin Jazz Quintet from Mansfield features music from the 1930s through the 1960s, “including jazz standards, hits from the swing era, popular show tunes, and also more modern jazz pieces.”

Concert ticket info

Admission is $5 per person for each show. A season pass good for admission to all six shows costs $25. Showtime for each concert is 8 p.m.

For ticket information, call the Galion Community Theatre box office at 419-468-2662 or go to its website www.galiontheatre.org.

Strong lineup of stage productions

In addition to the musical talent on display this year, the Galion Community Theatre will feature a strong lineup of stage productions.

The production schedule kicks off in February with “The Wild Women of Winedale,” a comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. It’s scheduled to run Feb. 11, 12, 13. The play tells the story of Winedale, Virginia, sisters Fanny and Willa Wild and their quirky sister-in-law Johnnie Fay as they face a crossroads in their lives. Sulser said GCT has previously presented two Jones-Hope-Wooten plays: “The Savannah Sipping Society” and “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.”

Award-winning Broadway smash hit “Chicago” is due to hit the GCT stage in June with five showings scheduled for une 17-18 and June 24, 25, 26. The musical was written in 1975 by John Kander (music) and Fred Ebb (lyrics), who based their production on the 1926 play written by Maurine Dallas Watkins. Jarvis is directing the GCT production of “Chicago.”

Children’s musical hit “Seussical” is scheduled to run in late July. Its showings are set for July 22-23 and July 29, 30, 31. The musical comedy by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty is based on the works of children’s author Dr. Seuss — primarily the books ”Horton Hears a Who!” and “Horton Hatches the Egg!”. The show debuted on Broadway in 2000.

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas The Musical,” based on the 1954 Paramount Pictures film of the same name starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney, will be presented Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11, 12, 13 at the Galion Community Theatre.

For ticket information, go to the Galion Community Theatre website www.galiontheatre.org.

