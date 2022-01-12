Community Foundation for Crawford County accepting scholarship applications

BUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County has announced that their scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 school year are now open and available on their website at www.cfcrawford.org/scholarships.

Foundation officials are encouraging anyone looking for free money for college to start now.

“There’s no time like the present for students to start applying for scholarships,” stated Lisa Workman, the Foundation’s President. “The Foundation’s scholarship application deadline is Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 5 p.m. The Foundation urges students to start the application process now so there is time to ask questions if needed and to have transcripts and verifier responses returned.”

If they’ve not done so already, students are also encouraged to fill out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) ASAP, as many scholarship applications require the submission of the student aid report from the FAFSA.

The Foundation currently holds 38 different scholarship funds which will generate over 100 individual scholarship awards for the coming year ranging from $500 to $3,500 each. In addition, approximately half of those scholarships permit non-traditional students to apply, meaning students who have been out of high school for one year or more, students entering their second, third, or fourth year of college, or students in graduate school. Students planning to attend an accredited trade school are also eligible to apply for many of the available scholarships.

“We currently have 13 funds which generate approximately 70 scholarships that are renewable as long as the student reapplies and is chosen as a winner for additional years,” stated Amy Vaughn, the Foundation’s Program and Office Manager. “Some are even renewable for as long as the student is in school, including graduate school.”

Although each scholarship has its own set of unique requirements which applicants may check out on the website, the online applications are set up to make it easy for the applicant to apply to all eligible scholarships with just one application. The only exceptions to that rule are the scholarships with multiple or open deadlines throughout the year: the Pry Scholarship, the Samuel Neff Fellowship for International Study Scholarship, and the Come Home Scholarship. On its website, the Foundation also accepts applications for the Bucyrus Rotary Club Memorial and Bucyrus Rotary Club STRIVE Scholarships, which are administered by the Rotary Club of Bucyrus.

For information, go to the Community Foundation for Crawford County website www.cfcrawford.org/scholarships.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/01/web1_COMMUNITY-FOUNDATION-FOR-CRAWFORD-COUNTY-LOGO.jpg